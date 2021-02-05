Draymond Green on Lakers' LeBron James: How Is He Still Getting Better?

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Add Draymond Green to the list of people amazed at what LeBron James is still doing on the basketball court at the age of 36.

The Golden State Warriors star sent out this tweet on Thursday night:

Green's question came as James was putting up a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-93 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Now in his 18th season, it's hard to be surprised by anything James does. His resume includes 16 All-Star appearances, 16 All-NBA selections, 10 NBA Finals appearances, six All-Defensive team selections, four championships, four NBA Finals MVP awards and four regular-season MVPs.

James moved past Wilt Chamberlain into third place on the NBA's all-time list of most career field goals during Thursday's game. He is averaging 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game and is shooting a career-high 40.9 percent from three-point range this season.

While those numbers are impressive on their own, James is doing it while averaging a career-low 33.6 minutes per game as the Lakers monitor his playing time following a short offseason.