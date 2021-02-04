Justin Turner Rumors: Brewers Remain Interested in 3B After Kolten Wong Contract

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't out on the Justin Turner sweepstakes, even after signing infielder Kolten Wong on Wednesday.

Robert Murray of Fansided reported Thursday that the team was "still in play" for the third baseman, and while the Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the favorite, Milwaukee remains interested.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman initially reported the Brewers' interest at the end of January.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and a fourth mystery team also pursued Turner, according to Heyman's initial report.

Turner has played with the Dodgers since 2014, and Heyman reported last month that the Dodgers "remain optimistic" that they could re-sign the star to a new contract.

In 42 games with the Dodgers last season, Turner hit .307/400/.460 en route to the World Series.

The Brewers didn't have that level of success, finishing the season 29-31 and falling to the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card game. The situation is made even more precarious by the lack of a sure option on the hot corner.

Eric Sogard, who played 30 games for Milwaukee at third base, is a free agent, and the team's rostered third baseman, Luis Urias, is an offensive risk. The 23-year-old slashed .239/.308/.294 last season. Upgrading to Turner would benefit Milwaukee offensively, while the 36-year-old would provide veteran and championship experience.

According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Turner is looking for a four-year deal, so if the Brewers were able to get him what he's hoping for even after nabbing a two-time Gold Glove winner in Wong, they will be legitimate contenders in the NL Central.