    Patriots Legend Tedy Bruschi: Matthew Stafford 'Not Tough Enough to Play' in NE

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2021

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
    Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

    Former New England Patriots star Tedy Bruschi ripped Matthew Stafford after learning the quarterback didn't want to be dealt to the Patriots this offseason. 

    "He's not tough enough to play here. He's just not tough enough," Bruschi said on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria Wednesday (via Ryan Hannable of 97.1 The Ticket).

    Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams after mutually deciding to part ways with the Detroit Lions, but he reportedly told his organization he wanted to go anywhere but New England, per Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports.

    "I don't think he's tough enough to be coached hard," Bruschi added. "Do you realize the mental toughness that Tom Brady had to have for 20 years to deal with Bill Belichick and that type of coaching? I mean, constant pressure every single day. Does Stafford sort of grab you as a guy who could handle that? I just don't think so."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱

      Mattress Mack just put down nearly $3.5M on the Bucs (+3.5) with DraftKings

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱
      NFL logo
      NFL

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Kraft Rooting for Brady to Win

      ‘I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications and he is such a special human being’

      Kraft Rooting for Brady to Win
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Kraft Rooting for Brady to Win

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Calling About Wentz

      Teams have begun calling Philly about potentially trading for Carson Wentz (NFL Network)

      Teams Calling About Wentz
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Calling About Wentz

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Trading Tua Would Be a Huge Mistake

      @SOBO55 explains why the Dolphins don't need to swap Tua for Deshaun and who they can chase to build around him

      Trading Tua Would Be a Huge Mistake
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trading Tua Would Be a Huge Mistake

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report