Patriots Legend Tedy Bruschi: Matthew Stafford 'Not Tough Enough to Play' in NE

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots star Tedy Bruschi ripped Matthew Stafford after learning the quarterback didn't want to be dealt to the Patriots this offseason.

"He's not tough enough to play here. He's just not tough enough," Bruschi said on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria Wednesday (via Ryan Hannable of 97.1 The Ticket).

Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams after mutually deciding to part ways with the Detroit Lions, but he reportedly told his organization he wanted to go anywhere but New England, per Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports.

"I don't think he's tough enough to be coached hard," Bruschi added. "Do you realize the mental toughness that Tom Brady had to have for 20 years to deal with Bill Belichick and that type of coaching? I mean, constant pressure every single day. Does Stafford sort of grab you as a guy who could handle that? I just don't think so."

