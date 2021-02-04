Lakers' Biggest Early-Season Surprises

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly had less to learn about themselves than every other NBA team coming into the 2020-21 season.

After all, they were the defending champs, and they were still following the lead of the top-shelf superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But they had their own share of questions. How would they handle the quick turnaround? Was championship complacency at all a concern? Where would the newcomers fit?

L.A., like all other clubs, is in the phase of early-season self-discovery. These are the three biggest surprises it has uncovered.