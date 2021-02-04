76ers' Biggest Early-Season Surprises

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The excitement around a new NBA season isn't just about the return of basketball.

It's that breath of fresh air that comes along with a clean slate. After all, each campaign inevitably ends in disappointment for 29 teams, so almost every organization is eager for a do-over.

The Philadelphia 76ers certainly fit that bill coming into the 2020-21 campaign. They easily ranked among last season's biggest disappointments, securing only the sixth seed in the East before being unceremoniously swept out of the postseason's first round.

Armed with a new coach, a reworked front office and the welcome arrival of some needed sharpshooters, the Sixers were ready to see something different. The following three areas have all surprised in a good way.