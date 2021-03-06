Jake Odorizzi, Astros Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Free-agent pitcher Jake Odorizzi reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Houston Astros on Saturday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan relayed news of the pact, which includes a player option for a third year.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported partial terms:

Heyman noted Odorizzi's signing came in part because Framber Valdez has a finger injury that could keep him out for the entire season.

The 30-year-old Odorizzi impressed in two seasons with the Minnesota Twins following his trade from the Tampa Bay Rays in February 2018. But he threw just 13.2 innings in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of injuries.

Though the Twins were among teams that were "in contact" with Odorizzi, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, they couldn't reach an agreement.

In an All-Star campaign in 2019, he finished 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 159 innings.

A first-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008 (No. 32), Odorizzi made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2012 and then moved on to Tampa Bay later in the year.

Following the departure of Odorizzi, the Twins are left with a rotation that consists of J.A. Happ, Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda and Randy Dobnak.

Houston was in need of rotation depth. In addition to Valdez's injury, Justin Verlander had Tommy John surgery last September, and he likely won't pitch this year.

General manager James Click told reporters in December that the two-time American League Cy Young winner is hopeful to return in 2021, but he also said that "would be an aggressive timetable."

Aside from last year, Odorizzi has otherwise been reliable throughout his career. The right-hander averaged 30 starts and 165 innings per year from 2014 to 2019.

The Astros will count on that version of Odorizzi in 2021 to help keep pace with the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.