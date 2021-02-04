Wednesday NBA Takeaways: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Show Their True Ceiling

0 of 5

Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

This is a weird NBA season.

The turnaround between campaigns was shorter than usual. Players are essentially quarantined on road trips. They're required to wear masks on the bench. And the Milwaukee Bucks aren't running away with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

We got a glimpse of some normalcy Wednesday, though, when the Bucks annihilated the Indiana Pacers, 130-110. The game was so far out of hand in the fourth quarter that two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to play photographer.

Much had been made of Milwaukee's slower-than-expected start. The defense, in particular, hasn't been up to the standard to which we've grown accustomed since head coach Mike Budenholzer's arrival.

The underachieving never felt like it would stick around all season, though. With nearly half the rotation turned over in the offseason, we probably should've expected more of an adjustment period, especially for the bench.

As those new additions like Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin and Torrey Craig become better acquainted with their roles and this scheme, results like Wednesday's are likely to become more common.

Giannis embracing his size seems to be helping, too. He's operating more as a screener this season, and he's even starting to turn down threes. As Locked on Bucks' Kane Pittman pointed out after the game, this was the first time since March 2018 that Giannis has gone back-to-back games without taking a triple.

With the new shooters off the bench, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez in place, Giannis can embrace his inner Shaquille O'Neal a bit more.