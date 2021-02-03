Minnesota Wild Games Postponed Through Feb. 9 Because of NHL COVID-19 Protocols

John Locher/Associated Press

The Minnesota Wild will not play until at least Feb. 11 as they deal with issues related to COVID-19.

According to an NHL release, the Wild's games have been postponed through Tuesday, and the team's facilities are closed until further notice due to the addition of five players to the league's COVID Protocol Related Absence List.

Minnesota's next scheduled game is Feb. 11 against the St. Louis Blues.

According to The Athletic, Nick Bjugstad, Marcus Johansson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Nick Bonino were moved to the list Wednesday after Marcus Foligno was added Sunday.

The additions to the list further deplete a Minnesota roster that is missing Matt Dumba, Mats Zuccarello and Alex Stalock.

The Wild aren't the only team that has been affected by COVID-19 this season. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres were postponed through Feb. 8. The New Jersey Devils have postponed games through Saturday, and they had 17 players on the league's COVID list as of Wednesday (h/t Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports).

Earlier this season, the Dallas Stars were forced to postpone the start of their year when 17 players tested positive for COVID-19 in training camp. The Carolina Hurricanes missed four games in January, and the Vegas Golden Knights returned to practice Wednesday after nearly a week out of action.

According to an analysis from TSN's Travis Yost, the many postponements have put the league's goal of completing a full season by the beginning of May in jeopardy since six teams already needed to play more than every other day to complete their schedule before the Wild's postponements.