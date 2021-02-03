    Kobe Bryant Rookie Card Sells for Record $500K, Graded Gem Mint 10

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    FILE - In this Marcy 28, 1999, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant shoots over New York Knicks' Patrick Ewing during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. The Lakers announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that they will retire Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 in a ceremony Dec. 18 during their game against Golden State. Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he switched to No. 24 for the remainder of his 20-year career with the Lakers. He will be the 10th player honored by the Lakers with a jersey retirement, and the first to have two retired numbers. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    MARK J. TERRILL/Associated Press

    A Kobe Bryant rookie card sold for $500,000 on Wednesday to set a record for the former Los Angeles Lakers star.

    The Topps Chrome card received a perfect 10 rating in gem mint condition.

    The previous high for Bryant was a signed Impeccable Victory card that sold for $129,999.99 in December, according to Julio Luis Munar of ClutchPoints.

    Basketball trading cards have skyrocketed in value lately, with a LeBron James card selling for a record $1.8 million last July. The latest Kobe sale more than doubled the price of the Black Mamba's old car, which sold for $221,400 on Tuesday.

    One year after the death of the Hall of Fame player, the value of Bryant memorabilia clearly remains high.

