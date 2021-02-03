Giannis' Triple-Double Leads Bucks to Dominant Victory over Pacers

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

By halftime, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double, so it was only fitting that he secured a triple-double by the end of the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' 130-110 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo's performance vaulted him into fourth place on the Bucks' all-time assist list, and the team claimed second place in the Eastern Conference with the victory, allowing the 13-8 Bucks to jump over the 14-9 Brooklyn Nets in the standings.

For the 12-10 Pacers, Domantas Sabonis became the second player in team history to tally at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in back-to-back games.

Notable Performers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: 21 PTS (7-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 REB, 10 AST

21 PTS (7-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 REB, 10 AST Domantas Sabonis, Pacers: 33 PTS (14-25 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 REB, 6 AST

33 PTS (14-25 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 REB, 6 AST Bobby Portis, Bucks: 18 PTS (7-13 FG, 4-5 3PT), 9 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL

18 PTS (7-13 FG, 4-5 3PT), 9 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL Justin Holiday, Pacers: 15 PTS (5-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), 8 REB, 2 STL

Video Play Button Videos you might like

High-Flying Pacers Grounded by Bucks

When they needed it most, the Pacers were able to pull off their best performance of the season Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After back-to-back losses, the Pacers set season bests for points scored (134), field-goal percentage (59.8) and three-point percentage (55.2). Sabonis tied a career-high with 32 points, while Malcolm Brogdon posted 23 and Myles Turner had 22.

On Wednesday, the Pacers couldn't quite keep up with the Bucks. Failing to grab the lead even early on, the Pacers trailed by eight after the first quarter and entered the break down by 17. They fell behind in nearly every category, hitting just 40.8 percent of shots from the field and just 33.3 percent from three in the first half.

In contrast, the Bucks hit 12 of their 26 shots from deep in the opening half. Though Indiana gave up the ball just six times to Milwaukee's eight, the Bucks were more productive when they took the ball away, scoring 11 points off turnovers in the first half.

Sabonis grabbed 18 points to lead all scorers in the first half, and he never really got the help that he needed from his teammates heading into the second half. He ended the night with 33 points to lead all scorers, while Holiday tacked on 15 as the next highest scoring Pacer.

At the end of the night, the Pacers were limited to 45.3 shooting from the field and hit just 11 of 34 three-point attempts.

Milwaukee's Defense Steps Up

The Bucks defense has struggled as of late, especially in preventing opponents from hitting shots from deep. The unit ranks 20th in the league with an average of 112.4 points against it but is third-worst in opponent three-point percentage (39.2).

That struggle was on display in their last two losses. The New Orleans Pelicans attempted a season-high 48 shots from beyond the arc and hit a whopping 21 of them—tying a franchise record they set last month— against the Bucks in a 131-126 loss for Milwaukee on Friday, one day before the Charlotte Hornets also hit 21 as they rolled to a 126-114 victory.

With the Pacers fresh off a top performance from three, the Bucks would need to fix the issues on defense to be successful Wednesday.

From the beginning, they were up to the task—especially in the areas where they were hurt in their last two losses. The Pacers never led, and the Bucks limited them to just 40.8 percent shooting in the first half, running out to a 21-10 lead to start the game.

By the end, the Bucks grabbed 13 steals and had limited the Pacers to just 32.4 percent shooting from deep to assert their dominance.

What's Next?

The Bucks are set for a back-to-back on the road with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday (8 p.m. ET).

The Pacers will host the Pelicans on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.