Yadier Molina Rumors: Blue Jays Still Interested in FA, 'Have Been in Contact'

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Yadier Molina is expected to return to the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Toronto Blue Jays aren't giving up their pursuit of the nine-time All-Star.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays "have been in contact" with Molina.

Heyman noted a "couple other teams," including Toronto, are still in play for the veteran catcher.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported last Friday that Molina is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Cardinals after the Caribbean Series wraps up.

Molina is playing for the Puerto Rican squad in the series, which is scheduled to end Feb. 6.

A number of MLB teams have been connected to Molina throughout the offseason.

In a Spanish-language interview on Mas Que Pelota with Laura Bonnelly (h/t MLB insider Hector Gomez) that took place in November, Molina said the New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels "have shown interest," but his preference is to stay with the Cardinals.

There did seem to be a potential opening in December for Molina to leave St. Louis when Mark Saxon of The Athletic reported the 38-year-old turned down an offer his camp called "ridiculous."

Catcher is one of the few unsettled positions for the Blue Jays heading into this season. Danny Jansen is the incumbent starter, but he has hit .201/.288/.360 over the past two years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Molina has spent his entire career with the Cardinals after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2000. He has won nine Gold Glove awards and has a .281/.333/.404 slash line in 17 MLB seasons.