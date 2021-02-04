Who Are the NBA's Best Playmakers Right Now?

0 of 5

Eric Gay/Associated Press

There isn't a prettier play in basketball than the pass leading directly to a score.

No matter the style—behind-the-back, over-the-head, through-the-legs or just a simple bounce with the right amount of speed and spin—it's what makes NBA action the real beautiful game.

So, while rim-rockers and "He shot it from where?!" three-point splashes might fill up the highlight reel, we're here to celebrate the often subtle and always spectacular art of table-setting.

To do so, we'll be assembling the 2020-21 campaign's All-Assist first team by weighing metrics like assists per 36 minutes, assist percentage, points created by assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. As usual, the eye test plays a factor in the assessment process as well.

All players will be slotted at the position they've played the most this season according to Basketball Reference's position estimate play-by-play data. Finally, to avoid any small-sample shenanigans, we're only considering those who have logged at least 200 minutes of floor time so far.