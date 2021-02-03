Seahawks' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Seattle may want to inquire with the Philadelphia Eagles about the availability of Zach Ertz.

The Eagles will have to revamp their roster a bit under new head coach Nick Sirianni, and Ertz's contract could be one of the deals they get off the books.

The 30-year-old is due to make $8.2 million in the 2021 season, which may seem like a lot for a tight end coming off an injury-plagued season, but he could be exactly what Seattle's offense needs.

The tight end only had 335 receiving yards in 2020, but he recorded his two highest single-season totals in 2018 and 2019.

Seattle needs to add a reliable target across the middle to aid D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the flanks. They both had 1,000-yard seasons in 2020, but the best tight end only had 251 receiving yards.

If Philadelphia is looking to dump Ertz's contract from its books, Seattle should be able to afford him by dealing a mid-round pick or two.

At that value, Seattle could come away with a steal compared to what it might have to pay for one of the top free-agent tight ends.