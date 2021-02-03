Steelers' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Sam Craft/Associated Press

With Ben Roethlisberger apparently ready to return with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2021 offseason becomes crucial in prepping for one last ride with their franchise quarterback.

The 39-year-old told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic, "I'm pretty sure I want to go one more year (because) I think I can do it and give us a real chance at winning."



After starting the season 11-0, the Steelers showed they have the core to make a run. But a disastrous end to the season including a home loss in the playoffs against the Cleveland Browns makes the Steelers one of the more interesting teams this offseason.

On one hand, they are not in a great cap situation. They are around $35 million over the projected $176 million cap, according to Over The Cap. However, there are multiple ways they can work the roster to get under that number.

Roethlisberger will need to take a pay cut. Bouchette noted that he has indicated he's willing to do that, although a restructuring of his contract can only do so much.

There are tough decisions ahead, but the Steelers could still get involved in the trade market. It isn't likely they swing as big as they did in dealing for Minkah Fitzpatrick in September 2019, but there are still a few players who could be dealt that they should take a look at.