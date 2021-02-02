    Steve Nash on James Harden's Fit with Nets: 'He's Been an Incredible Player'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden bumps fists with head coach Steve Nash before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 98-85. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is a fan of James Harden. 

    Nash said Harden's fit has mostly "been great" since the Nets acquired him from the Houston Rockets in a multi-team blockbuster trade. The coach called him "an incredible player" and praised the guard for how he sees the floor and his willingness to sacrifice with a number of other playmakers on the roster:

    Harden has played eight games for the Rockets, who are 6-2 when he is on the floor.

    Even though he's now sharing touches with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden's individual production has not been a concern. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 24.3 points, 11.8 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in Brooklyn while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep.

    Those assist and three-point percentage marks would both be career highs, which is a testament to the talent around him.

    Passing to Durant and Irving makes assists more likely, and opponents can't send double-teams Harden's way when those two are also on the floor. That leads to more open looks from the outside and a nearly unstoppable offense.

    However, Brooklyn's defense remains a concern.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Since Harden's first game with the team, the Nets are 27th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com. Harden and Irving have never been known for their defensive prowess, and teams are not having much trouble scoring against the new-look Nets.

    Nash likes what he sees from his newest All-Star to this point, but Brooklyn needs to tighten up defensively to live up to its championship expectations.

    Related

      Report: Meyers Leonard Done for Season

      Heat big man will have season-ending shoulder surgery (Shams)

      Report: Meyers Leonard Done for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Meyers Leonard Done for Season

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Hawks Courtside Fans Won't Be Banned for LeBron Incident

      Report: Hawks Courtside Fans Won't Be Banned for LeBron Incident
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Hawks Courtside Fans Won't Be Banned for LeBron Incident

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA Will Penalize Players Who Don't Follow Mask Rules

      Report: NBA Will Penalize Players Who Don't Follow Mask Rules
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Will Penalize Players Who Don't Follow Mask Rules

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Players of the Month 🏆

      Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid take home the honors for December/January

      NBA Players of the Month 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players of the Month 🏆

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report