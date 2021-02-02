Zdeno Chara's Hockey Sticks Accidentally Shipped to New Jersey Man's Home

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Hockey sticks belonging to Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara were accidentally sent to a New Jersey man's home.

In a story covered by ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic and others, Ariel Ben-Abraham was surprised to find a set of 17-20 hockey sticks measuring 67" each.

Ben-Abraham, who owns the Create Supply clothing company, put two and two together by reading the address label (designated for the Washington Capitals' practice facility) and a "Chara 33" stamp on the stick shafts and correctly figured that they were meant for the 43-year-old defenseman.

The 20-year-old then tweeted at the Capitals and Chara:

It's unclear why the shipment was sent to Ben-Abraham. The sticks originated from True Hockey, who sent them via FedEx.

"We have no idea what happened," Corey Gregory, True’s marketing manager for North America, told El-Bashir.

"They are clearly stated for the Washington Capitals in Arlington, Va., to their practice facility and they ended up in New Jersey."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

All will be well that ends well, though, as the current plan is for someone to pick up the sticks from Ben-Abraham before delivering them to New York City, where the Caps are playing the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Gregory also noted, per Wyshynski, that the company is considering different ways to thank El-Abraham for his help in getting the sticks into the right hands.