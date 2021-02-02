PSG's Neymar Says He'll Never Stop Partying and Isn't Immature Despite Criticism

David Vincent/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar refuses to change for his critics and curb his party habits.

"So, who doesn't like to party? Everyone likes to have fun," Neymar said to French television channel TF1 (via Adriana Garcia of ESPN). "I know when I can go, I know when I can do it, when I can't. Contrary to what people think, that I'm immature, that I don't know what I do."

Most recently, Brazilian media reported the 28-year-old was planning a large gathering in Rio de Janeiro despite Brazil reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. His spokesperson denied the accusation.

