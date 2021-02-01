Kendrick Perkins: James Harden 'Ain't Give a S--t' for Thunder in 2012 Finals

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Having already angered Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins isn't afraid of inflaming the emotions of another former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate.

While appearing on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All The Smoke podcast, Perkins criticized James Harden's effort level and focus in the 2012 NBA Finals. Perkins said Harden "ain't give a s--t" and alluded to how the eight-time All-Star enjoyed the Miami nightlife during the series.

"In San Antonio, he didn't have a damn thing to do," Perkins said (via TMZ Sports). "S--t, we got to motherf--king Miami, s--t, it was every-motherf--king-thing to do. We couldn't get that motherf--ker to buy a bucket in that motherf--ker."

The Thunder took the opening game of the Finals before dropping four straight. Harden averaged 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 31.8 percent from beyond the arc in the series.

Perkins alluded to how the mindset of the two teams contrasted, leading to a one-sided matchup. Oklahoma City appeared to be a budding dynasty with Durant, Harden and Russell Westbrook. On the other hand, Miami had a veteran-laden roster looking to atone for its loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 Finals.

Perkins' comments also play into the larger narratives that have formed around Harden, particularly after his trade to the Houston Rockets.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported in December that the Rockets would stay overnight in Harden's favorite road cities in some instances. In addition, he might take advantage of a lull between games to charter a private jet to Las Vegas or another nightlife destination.

On the court, the blame for Houston's inability to reach the Finals was often laid partially at Harden's feet. In 85 postseason games with the Rockets, he shot 42.1 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from long range, slightly below his regular-season production (44.3 percent; 36.2 percent).

Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals became the microcosm for Harden's and the Rockets' struggles. He was 2-of-13 on three-pointers, and the team was a collective 7-of-44.

Following a trade to the Brooklyn Nets that reunited him with Durant, Harden noted he and the 10-time All-Star were at a different point in their careers and had the benefits that come with experience in the league.

If Harden gets a second go-round in the Finals with Brooklyn, the Nets can only hope he'll refrain from the purported off-court activities he enjoyed in 2012.