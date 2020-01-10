Kendrick Perkins Said 'Sensitive' Kevin Durant Made Twitter Beef About Himself

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Kendrick Perkins is not one to back down.

Perkins appeared on Friday's episode of The Jump on ESPN and addressed his Twitter beef with former teammate Kevin Durant and did not exactly apologize to the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Host Rachel Nichols started the show by summarizing the Thursday exchange between the two, who played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder for four seasons from 2011 through 2014. It started with Perkins saying Russell Westbrook is the best player in Thunder history. Durant jumped into the discussion and criticized the big man for his lack of production.

Perkins retorted that Durant made the "weakest move in NBA history" by leaving the Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors after the team blew a 3-1 lead to the Dubs that summer and suggested he doesn't feel like a real champion.

Nichols wasted no time addressing the barbs and gave Perkins the floor to start Friday's episode.

He apologized to Westbrook right away for overshadowing his moment in his first return to OKC after being traded to the Houston Rockets and explained he never meant to say the point guard is a more talented player than Durant. Instead, Perkins sees Westbrook as Mr. Thunder because he stayed there longer, won an MVP award with them in 2017 and kept the team in playoff contention while stuffing the stat sheet.

"I was stating the facts—he is Mr. Thunder," Perkins said.

The comments echoed the ones he made while appearing on Scal and Pals: "Clearly, I'm not saying that Russell Westbrook is the best player in that he's a better player than Kevin Durant, right? I'm saying that when you talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook is Mr. Thunder."

Things got more interesting when Nichols asked Perkins if he regretted getting personal with Durant.

"I didn't start with Kevin; Kevin started with me," he said while also suggesting the "sensitive" Durant "could call me at any time" but that KD wanted to make it about himself by going public on Twitter. Perkins also said it "rubbed me the wrong way" when Durant went after his stats because "I sacrificed a lot" on the Thunder because "I was OK with setting screens for Kevin Durant and getting him wide-open shots."

The big man also emphasized that Durant and the Thunder never advanced past the first round of the playoffs until they acquired him in a trade with the Boston Celtics.

"Y'all needed that enforcer inside," he said.

Safe to say, Perkins and Durant probably won't be enjoying any Thunder reunions with each other anytime soon.