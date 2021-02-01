    Devils Games Postponed Through February 6 Because of NHL COVID-19 Protocols

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 1, 2021
    FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the NHL logo is shown during a press conference in Las Vegas. NHL free agency day began with two rivals helping each other out of a jam by way of a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone. The teams announced the trade early Monday, roughly 3½ hours before the start of free agency. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The New Jersey Devils are sidelined through Feb. 6 because of COVID-19 issues within the organization.

    The NHL announced the schedule changes on Monday, noting that four more players have been moved to the league's COVID Protocol Related Absence List. The Devils' facilities are closed until further notice. 

    According to Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media, there are 10 Devils players on the COVID-19 list. 

    The Devils were slated to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Tuesday and Thursday before a game at home against the New York Rangers on Saturday. The first game after the postponements comes as the Devils are scheduled to host the Penguins on Feb. 9.

    The four players added to the list on Monday played in Sunday night's win over the Buffalo Sabres, and other players were added over the weekend, but Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood has been in the league's COVID-19 protocols since Jan. 24, per Ryan. 

    Blackwood, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha and Travis Zajac are the players in the COVID-19 protocol, per TSN

    New Jersey is not the only team to have issues so far. The Dallas Stars missed the first week of the season when 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, while the Carolina Hurricanes had four postponements in January and the Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to resume play on Friday after three postponed games.

