Devils Games Postponed Through February 6 Because of NHL COVID-19 Protocols

John Locher/Associated Press

The New Jersey Devils are sidelined through Feb. 6 because of COVID-19 issues within the organization.

The NHL announced the schedule changes on Monday, noting that four more players have been moved to the league's COVID Protocol Related Absence List. The Devils' facilities are closed until further notice.

According to Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media, there are 10 Devils players on the COVID-19 list.

The Devils were slated to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Tuesday and Thursday before a game at home against the New York Rangers on Saturday. The first game after the postponements comes as the Devils are scheduled to host the Penguins on Feb. 9.

The four players added to the list on Monday played in Sunday night's win over the Buffalo Sabres, and other players were added over the weekend, but Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood has been in the league's COVID-19 protocols since Jan. 24, per Ryan.

Blackwood, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha and Travis Zajac are the players in the COVID-19 protocol, per TSN.

New Jersey is not the only team to have issues so far. The Dallas Stars missed the first week of the season when 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, while the Carolina Hurricanes had four postponements in January and the Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to resume play on Friday after three postponed games.