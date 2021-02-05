College Football Recruiting: Initial Top 25 Classes for 2022

0 of 9

Credit: 247Sports (Collin Kennedy)

Though a few 2021 prospects will announce their decisions in the coming weeks, the college football recruiting world's focus can officially move to the 2022 cycle.

Coaches have already been hard at work for next season's class. They were permitted to contact high school juniors at the beginning of September, and some of that communication has already led to verbal pledges.

Ohio State currently stands atop the nation, boasting a 10-man class that includes the No. 1 player and two more 5-stars.

Because the early signing period is 10-plus months away, the order reflects the current 247Sports composite rankings. Consider this an introduction to hot-starting teams and recruits to know.