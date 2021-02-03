Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor So Far This Season

0 of 30

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

As often as the label X-factor gets thrown around in NBA talks, the actual archetype is hard to define.

At its essence, it's a swing player, or someone with an outsized (and often overlooked) impact on his club's success. His best-case scenario might help his team gain traction in the championship race, but if his floor drops out, then his franchise's might follow.

That's why the tag typically applies to a role player, since they're inherently more volatile from one night to the next than a top-shelf star. But that isn't always the case. Anything from expectations to extenuating circumstances (like injury concerns or unanswered playoff questions) can turn a star player into an X-factor.

With the 2020-21 campaign more than a month into its marathon trek, there's enough data on hand to identify the X-factor for all 30 teams.