Kyrie Irving Says He 'Couldn't Guard a Stick' in Nets' 149-146 Loss to Wizards

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving took accountability after his team allowed 149 points in a loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Irving told reporters after the game he "couldn't guard a stick today." He also said he "[doesn't] know if we're gonna get many wins if we allow 48 points in any quarter," referencing Washington's offensive output in the final frame.

The Nets were guilty of an all-time meltdown. They led by five points with 12.3 seconds remaining. Bradley Beal hit a three-pointer before Joe Harris threw away the inbound pass. Russell Westbrook then drilled a go-ahead three with 4.3 seconds on the clock.

The game perfectly encapsulated the long-term concerns about Brooklyn's roster. As great as the team is on offense, it's almost equally as bad on defense.

The Wizards hammered the Nets inside, scoring 72 points in the paint. Opposing teams will look to replicate that blueprint since DeAndre Jordan is both no longer an All-Defensive-caliber center and the only recognized center on the squad.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Brooklyn is among the teams that could be in play for New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick. Redick would add depth to the backcourt but do little to address the Nets' larger problems.

Whether through a trade or the buyout market, general manager Sean Marks desperately needs to acquire a 5 to provide an alternative to Jordan at the rim.

Irving is right about how the Nets need to be better. But there's only so much defensive improvement they can make given their glaring flaws.