    Miguel Cabrera Placed on IL with Biceps Injury; Tigers Call Up Renato Nunez

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 11, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left biceps strain, via ESPN.com

    The first baseman was replaced in the ninth inning of Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

    Former Baltimore Orioles first baseman Renato Nunez was brought up to replace him. The 27-year-old hit 43 home runs over the past two years and signed with Detroit on a minor league deal this offseason.

    Cabrera, who turns 38 on April 18, spent the offseason training for a return to first base after spending the shortened 2020 campaign as the Tigers' designated hitter. In that role, he led Detroit in RBI (35) and home runs (10) but hit just .250, the worst batting average of his 18-year career.

    "I think (manager A.J. Hinch) is open-minded to give him some innings at first base," general manager Al Avila said in February, per Evan Woodbury of MLive. "From a health perspective, [Cabrera has] really worked hard and hopefully he does stay healthy. If he does, he does have the potential to continue to be a productive player."

    Cabrera ended up seeing some time at first to start the season, while also playing in a designated hitter role. Through seven games, he slashed .125/.222/.292 with three RBI and a home run for the 3-5 Tigers. 

    In 2019, he collected 59 RBI and hit 12 home runs with a .282 batting average, appearing in 107 games at DH and 26 at first base. His last action at first base came on June 26, 2019.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It was an impressive showing for Cabrera, who was forced out of the 2018 season with a ruptured biceps tendon in June after managing hip, back and hamstring injuries. He was limited to 38 games that season.

    Cabrera is far removed from his best days of baseball, which saw him collect 11 All-Star selections in 13 seasons, but he's still an important piece of a Tigers group that is trying to follow up on a 23-35 campaign.

    Related

      Dexter Fowler Has Torn ACL

      Angels OF will get surgery after injuring knee on Friday; recovery time estimated at 6-9 months

      Dexter Fowler Has Torn ACL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dexter Fowler Has Torn ACL

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Cabrera placed on IL, Renato Núñez selected

      Cabrera placed on IL, Renato Núñez selected
      Detroit Tigers logo
      Detroit Tigers

      Cabrera placed on IL, Renato Núñez selected

      Bless You Boys
      via Bless You Boys

      Miggy goes on IL with biceps strain

      Miggy goes on IL with biceps strain
      Detroit Tigers logo
      Detroit Tigers

      Miggy goes on IL with biceps strain

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Miguel Cabrera placed on injured list; Tigers bringing up new first baseman

      Miguel Cabrera placed on injured list; Tigers bringing up new first baseman
      Detroit Tigers logo
      Detroit Tigers

      Miguel Cabrera placed on injured list; Tigers bringing up new first baseman

      mlive
      via mlive