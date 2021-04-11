Miguel Cabrera Placed on IL with Biceps Injury; Tigers Call Up Renato Nunez

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left biceps strain, via ESPN.com.

The first baseman was replaced in the ninth inning of Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

Former Baltimore Orioles first baseman Renato Nunez was brought up to replace him. The 27-year-old hit 43 home runs over the past two years and signed with Detroit on a minor league deal this offseason.

Cabrera, who turns 38 on April 18, spent the offseason training for a return to first base after spending the shortened 2020 campaign as the Tigers' designated hitter. In that role, he led Detroit in RBI (35) and home runs (10) but hit just .250, the worst batting average of his 18-year career.

"I think (manager A.J. Hinch) is open-minded to give him some innings at first base," general manager Al Avila said in February, per Evan Woodbury of MLive. "From a health perspective, [Cabrera has] really worked hard and hopefully he does stay healthy. If he does, he does have the potential to continue to be a productive player."

Cabrera ended up seeing some time at first to start the season, while also playing in a designated hitter role. Through seven games, he slashed .125/.222/.292 with three RBI and a home run for the 3-5 Tigers.

In 2019, he collected 59 RBI and hit 12 home runs with a .282 batting average, appearing in 107 games at DH and 26 at first base. His last action at first base came on June 26, 2019.

It was an impressive showing for Cabrera, who was forced out of the 2018 season with a ruptured biceps tendon in June after managing hip, back and hamstring injuries. He was limited to 38 games that season.

Cabrera is far removed from his best days of baseball, which saw him collect 11 All-Star selections in 13 seasons, but he's still an important piece of a Tigers group that is trying to follow up on a 23-35 campaign.