Eagles' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Since the Philadelphia Eagles' disappointing 2020 season came to a close, there has been speculation surrounding who they could potentially trade this offseason. There are some talented players on their roster, but they went 4-11-1 and finished last in the NFC East this past season.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox are among the names to have been included in trade rumors heading into the offseason. Philadelphia needs to clear cap space before the 2021 campaign, and it could potentially do so by dealing some of these players who are likely garnering interest from opposing teams.

If the Eagles clear enough cap space, perhaps they could also make some deals to bring in players to help the franchise get back to success in the future. They could potentially acquire draft picks by dealing some of their players, then possibly make a trade or two of their own to improve their roster.

Here's a look at three potential trade targets for Philadelphia this offseason.