Joel Embiid Out for 76ers vs. Jazz with Back Injury Described as Tightness

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will reportedly miss Monday's game against the Utah Jazz with back tightness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Embiid missed time earlier this season with a back injury and has dealt with durability concerns for much of his career. In addition to missing his first two seasons with injuries, he has yet to play more than 64 games in a single campaign since the 76ers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

When healthy, the Kansas product is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

He is averaging 29.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.3 steals as someone who can battle for boards down low, score on the blocks, protect the rim and extend his offensive arsenal beyond the three-point line.

While Philadelphia doesn't have anyone else on the roster who can replicate that impact, it does have some frontcourt depth in Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley.

Look for the pair to see more playing time if Embiid is forced to miss more time because of his latest setback.