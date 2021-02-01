Deshaun Watson and Jets' Top Trade Targets for 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

At the beginning of January, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New York Jets would likely be making a "big trade" this offseason. It wasn't clear whether they were considering moving quarterback Sam Darnold or the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but a sizable deal was expected to be coming.

So far, the Jets haven't made that big trade. They've hired Robert Saleh to be their head coach, though, so they're likely able to now focus on potential moves they'll be making this offseason.

Will New York stick with Darnold as its quarterback? Will it make a trade for another quarterback? Or could it deal Darnold and use the No. 2 pick to draft his replacement? Those are questions the Jets will have to decide the answers to over the next few months.

Whether New York deals for a quarterback or not, there are ways it could still better its roster via trades. Here are three potential trade targets for the Jets this offseason.