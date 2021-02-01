Deshaun Watson and Jets' Top Trade Targets for 2021 NFL OffseasonFebruary 1, 2021
Deshaun Watson and Jets' Top Trade Targets for 2021 NFL Offseason
At the beginning of January, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New York Jets would likely be making a "big trade" this offseason. It wasn't clear whether they were considering moving quarterback Sam Darnold or the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but a sizable deal was expected to be coming.
So far, the Jets haven't made that big trade. They've hired Robert Saleh to be their head coach, though, so they're likely able to now focus on potential moves they'll be making this offseason.
Will New York stick with Darnold as its quarterback? Will it make a trade for another quarterback? Or could it deal Darnold and use the No. 2 pick to draft his replacement? Those are questions the Jets will have to decide the answers to over the next few months.
Whether New York deals for a quarterback or not, there are ways it could still better its roster via trades. Here are three potential trade targets for the Jets this offseason.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Since Watson made it known that he was unhappy with his situation with the Texans, rumors began to swirl about the 25-year-old quarterback getting traded to the Jets.
According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans will want two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a pair of young defensive players "at the least" in a deal for Watson. It's a high price, but it could also take the Jets' offense to a new level for years to come.
Last week, Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe said during an appearance on "Undisputed" that the Jets are a "top priority" for Watson among his potential trade destinations. If he wants to be there, then perhaps New York will find a way to make it happen.
Not only did Watson lead the NFL in passing yards in 2020, he also threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions while starting all 16 games.
It would take a lot for the Jets to acquire Watson, but he could potentially make their offense the best it's been in quite some time.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
If the Jets decide to stick with Darnold at quarterback (or even if they don't), they need to add a top playmaker to their offense. Perhaps that could lead to Beckham returning to New York, albeit with a different team.
After beginning his NFL career with five seasons with the New York Giants, Beckham has spent the past two years with the Browns. However, he was limited to just seven games this past season after suffering a torn left ACL. The 28-year-old wide receiver finished with 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns.
Cleveland's offense still fared well without Beckham. The wideout tweeted cryptically last week, and while that may not have been tied to his situation with the Browns, there's also a chance it could have been.
The Jets have some solid receivers on their offense, including Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios, but they'd likely improve with a clear No. 1 pass-catcher. Beckham has had more than 1,000 receiving yards in each season he's played at least 12 games, so as long as he stays healthy, he could still perform at a high level.
It's unclear what it would take for New York to land Beckham, but it could be a worthwhile trade for it to make to either give Darnold a top offensive playmaker to utilize or to potentially entice another quarterback to want to join the Jets.
Whitney Mercilus, LB, Houston Texans
Watson may not be the only player who potentially gets traded from the Texans this offseason. Coming off a 4-12 season, Houston may want to deal some of its top players to acquire more draft picks to help in a rebuild.
Mercilus is coming off a down 2020 season in which he had 21 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 games. The 30-year-old pass-rusher has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Texans, but perhaps a change of scenery could help him put up better numbers and get back to playing at a higher level.
There have been trade rumors surrounding fellow Texans pass-rusher J.J. Watt, but it would likely take a lot for a team to deal for him. And while the Jets could use a strong player to bolster their defensive front seven, they have bigger needs to address this offseason. So potentially trading for a player such as Mercilus could help them address more of the holes on their roster.
If New York ends up trading for Watson, perhaps there's a way it could land Mercilus in the same deal, depending on how much it is willing to give up and what else Houston could be interested in acquiring. Then, the Jets would add an impact player on both sides of the ball with one move.
Mercilus' value could be lower now that he's in his 30s and didn't fare quite as well this past season. But his veteran presence and potential boost to the pass rush may make it worth New York exploring a trade for him.