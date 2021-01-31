    Steve Nash: James Harden's Thigh Injury 'Manageable,' Nets SG out as Precaution

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 31, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) looks on against the Miami Heat during an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 98-85. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is sitting out Sunday night against the Washington Wizards, but the injury is not a long-term concern.

    Head coach Steve Nash said Sunday that the thigh contusion that will keep the star on the sidelines is "manageable" and his benching comes "out of precaution" (h/t Alex Schiffer of The Athletic). 

    This is the first game Harden has missed since his request for a trade to the Nets was honored eight games into the season, and he's managed to continue his success alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 24.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting per game with a league-leading 11.1 assists. 

    It took some time for the trio to find the best ways to work together, as they dropped their first two games after the trade (one of the losses without Durant). But since, the Nets have gone on a four-game winning streak, highlighted by a monstrous 147-125 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 29. 

    The Nets should be just fine with Durant and Irving handling the offense, since they were one of the most successful duos in the sport this season before Harden joined them.

    Bruce Brown will fill the hole at shooting guard. 

