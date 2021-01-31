Report: Lionel Messi, Barcelona to Take Legal Action After $673M Contract Leak

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

FC Barcelona plan on taking "legal action" against Spanish newspaper El Mundo after it leaked details of the €555 million ($673 million) contract Lionel Messi signed in 2017.

The club released the following statement on its website:

"In view of the information published today in...El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties.

"FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

"FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history."

Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN reported Messi also plans on taking legal action against the publication. The €555 million ($673.6 million) contract is said to be the most lucrative in professional sports history.

According to the ESPN report, only four copies of the contract exist, and the club plans on pursuing legal action against anyone who was part of leaking it to El Mundo.

The maximum value of the contract was dependent on targets that Messi has not reached, but the scope of the deal is nevertheless astounding—especially in light of Barcelona's financial troubles.

Messi sought to depart Barcelona last summer and seems likely to leave the club when his contract expires June 30.