Nets' Updated Roster, Rotation After Reported Iman Shumpert Contract

The Brooklyn Nets added a bit more veteran depth to their roster Saturday, signing 30-year-old wing Iman Shumpert, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Brooklyn now has 14 players available.

Shumpert played 13 games for the Nets last season, averaging 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.5 minutes per night, but he was particularly reliable on defense. That may have earned him another opportunity with the Eastern Conference contenders as they look to separate themselves from the rest of the Atlantic Division.

Here's how the roster will look moving forward.

Brooklyn Nets Depth Chart

PG: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Bruce Brown, Tyler Johnson, Landry Shamet

SG: James Harden, Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet, Joe Harris, Iman Shumpert

SF: Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Iman Shumpert

PF: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Reggie Perry, Nicolas Claxton

C: DeAndre Jordan, Reggie Perry, Jeff Green, Kevin Durant, Norvel Pelle

Shumpert looks to serve as an insurance policy for the Nets more than anything else. The same goes for Norvel Pelle, who the team also recently added.

Expect the former Cleveland Cavaliers star to play sparingly—especially early on as he acclimates to head coach Steve Nash's system. This is also a far different roster than Shumpert joined last year, as a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were joined by James Harden earlier this year.

Still, it's a valuable pickup for a team looking to ensure it doesn't have to miss any games because of the league's health and safety protocols.

As the Nets (13-8) begin to gain steam—they've won their last four and are just 1.5 games back of the Sixers in the division—stocking up on reliable veterans is one of the safer, and more necessary, moves the team could make.