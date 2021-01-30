    Hawks' De'Andre Hunter Out vs. Lakers After MRI Reveals Knee Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2021

    Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks announced Saturday that forward De'Andre Hunter will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after he underwent a nonsurgical procedure on his right knee.

    Hunter's status will be reviewed next week amid a busy schedule, with the Hawks also set to face the Dallas Mavericks (Wednesday), Utah Jazz (Thursday) and Toronto Raptors (Saturday).

    The 2019 fourth overall pick had been listed on the injury report recently with right knee soreness, which caused him to miss a Jan. 20 win over the Detroit Pistons.

    Hunter has been an important piece for Atlanta when healthy. He's averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the field across 18 appearances. Those numbers are all improvements from his rookie season, including a 10.4-point jump in shooting percentage.

    The 23-year-old Philadelphia native has also provided strong defense while often being tasked with matching up with the opponent's top wing scorer. Put it all together, and he ranks seventh among NBA small forwards in ESPN's real plus-minus.

    "I wanted to take that next step as a player," Hunter told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that saw him score a team-high 33 points. "It was something I talked about with the coaches. I just try to go out there and execute. That's it."

    The Hawks will hope he can make a quick recovery because his two-way contributions will be crucial if they're going to build off a solid 10-9 start.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Solomon Hill figures to join the starting lineup for the duration of Hunter's absence. It could also create additional opportunities for Danilo Gallinari, Onyeka Okongwu and Tony Snell.

    Atlanta has a rare three-day break after next Saturday's game against the Raptors, which could be helpful if Hunter needs a little extra time to recover before his return.

    Related

      De’Andre Hunter to Miss Time with Knee 'Wear and Tear'

      De’Andre Hunter to Miss Time with Knee 'Wear and Tear'
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      De’Andre Hunter to Miss Time with Knee 'Wear and Tear'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?

      New York may have found its point guard of the future if Immanuel's development continues ➡️

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Hawks Pick Up Road Win Over Beleaguered Wizards

      Hawks Pick Up Road Win Over Beleaguered Wizards
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Hawks Pick Up Road Win Over Beleaguered Wizards

      Peachtree Hoops
      via Peachtree Hoops

      Luka Frustrated with Losses

      Mavs star after loss to Jazz: 'I've never felt like this. We've got to do something because this is not looking good' 🎥

      Luka Frustrated with Losses
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Luka Frustrated with Losses

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report