Victor Oladipo on Trade to Rockets: 'It Feels Like People Keep Quitting on Me'

Victor Oladipo is in his eighth NBA season and has already been traded three times.

That is a head-turning number for a two-time All-Star who can carry an offense and defend the opponent's best player, and he seemed to address the movement after leading the Houston Rockets to a 104-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

"It feels like people keep quitting on me," he said during an interview with the NBA on TNT crew. "But it's a part of life, and I embrace it. I'm just trying to make the most of every day."

The Orlando Magic selected Oladipo with the No. 2 pick of the 2013 NBA draft but traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

OKC dealt him to the Indiana Pacers after just one season, and the Pacers moved him to Houston this season as part of the multi-team swap that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

He looked ready to lead the Rockets to the postseason on Thursday with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Houston overcame a 20-point deficit against a fellow Western Conference playoff contender, and John Wall and Christian Wood helped spearhead the attack as well.

Oladipo drilled a step-back three midway through the fourth quarter and later made perhaps the most important shot of the game with a driving layup to go up three in the final 30 seconds.

Houston is still just 8-9 but has won four in a row and seems to be coming together after the Harden trade. Oladipo will be a big part of it if the Rockets do continue this hot streak and eventually make noise in the playoffs.

It might be hard for the team to quit on him then.