Exposing the NBA's Worst Turnover Machines

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

There have been only three full seasons in NBA history in which a player has averaged at least five turnovers per game. James Harden is responsible for two of them, and based on what he's shown in his short time with the Brooklyn Nets (31 turnovers in six outings heading into Wednesday), he could be adding another.

Harden is basketball's version of a three-true-outcomes player. If he isn't stepping back into a triple, he's probably getting to the free-throw line. But if he isn't doing either of the above, he's likely turning it over.

While some enormous usage rates have contributed to volume in all categories, that doesn't outright excuse his many miscues. He had more total turnovers than anyone in six of the past eight seasons. He's had 11 games with double-digit cough-ups since entering the league; Russell Westbrook is the only other player with more than three over that stretch (fittingly, with 11 of his own).

In 2020-21, Harden trails only Westbrook with 4.6 turnovers per game. Among shooting guards, Zach LaVine—over his head as a No. 1 option for the Chicago Bulls—is the only other player in Harden's zip code with 4.3. But while LaVine averages an estimated 16.9 turnovers per 100 plays, Harden is up at 19.3 (22.0 since joining the Nets).

Harden's turnovers are climbing in Brooklyn even though his usage is lower than it has been since he joined the Houston Rockets in 2012. But even if they fall as he gets acclimated to a new (and star-heavy) supporting cast, he has a big enough cushion to hold down this position for the foreseeable future.