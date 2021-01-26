NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Deal Discussed Between Warriors, Pelicans

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NBA trade market could be picking up steam again following the blockbuster four-team deal that sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month, as the Golden State Warriors reportedly looked into a swap.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans have "discussed a potential deal" for Kelly Oubre Jr., though "there isn't traction as of yet."

The NBA trade deadline is March 25, but there's an important date looming next week. According to the new collective bargaining agreement, free agents who signed with a new team can be traded beginning Feb. 6.

According to Charania, teams around the league think the Pelicans will "be prominent in the trade market picture" following their 5-10 start. He went on to note that the team has fielded queries about Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick and have "shown an openness to discussing trades around both."

Ball, who has averaged 12.0 points and 4.7 assists per game this season, is scheduled to enter restricted free agency this offseason. The 36-year-old Redick has started quietly, with an average of 8.1 points per game.

Through 17 contests, Oubre has averaged 11.6 points on 35.5 percent shooting from the field with 5.5 rebounds. He had a career season with the Suns in 2019-20 as he averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in an average of 34.5 minutes per game, all career highs.

Oubre, who began his career in 2015 with the Washington Wizards after the team took him 15th overall out of Kansas, went to Phoenix in a 2018 trade. He was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder last November in the package that brought Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, and then moved to Golden State days later.

The 25-year-old, who is making nearly $14.4 million this year, will hit free agency this offseason.

If Oubre finds his way to New Orleans, his energy and experience would provide a welcome boost to a Pelicans squad that is still finding its way outside a core of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.