National Signing Day 2021: Ranking Every 5-Star Recruit in the Class

Credit: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

While it's true Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State end up with the largest share of top-rated talent, the prize of any recruiting class is a 5-star prospect.

In the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports composite rankings, 34 players earned that coveted billing. And with one commitment remaining, 16 programs are adding a 5-star.

Even at the top, however, the competition is fierce. These prospects want to be the absolute best of the best, and opinions can vary dramatically within a single organization, let alone the entire recruiting world. Transparency, then, is a necessary thing.

Earlier in the week, B/R listed the top 25 offensive and defensive prospects in the class. While those rankings shape the order here, this ranking shows the difference between B/R consensus and that of the 247Sports composite rankings.