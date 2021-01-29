National Signing Day 2021: Ranking Every 5-Star Recruit in the Class

National Signing Day 2021: Ranking Every 5-Star Recruit in the ClassJanuary 29, 2021
While it's true Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State end up with the largest share of top-rated talent, the prize of any recruiting class is a 5-star prospect.
In the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports composite rankings, 34 players earned that coveted billing. And with one commitment remaining, 16 programs are adding a 5-star.
Even at the top, however, the competition is fierce. These prospects want to be the absolute best of the best, and opinions can vary dramatically within a single organization, let alone the entire recruiting world. Transparency, then, is a necessary thing.
Earlier in the week, B/R listed the top 25 offensive and defensive prospects in the class. While those rankings shape the order here, this ranking shows the difference between B/R consensus and that of the 247Sports composite rankings.
Nos. 34-31
34. Kyle McCord, QB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 215 pounds
Status: Signed with Ohio State
1 Thing to Know: Following the departure of Justin Fields, McCord has an outside shot at starting in 2021. He'll compete with 2020 4-stars CJ Stroud and Jack Miller for the No. 1 job.
33. Jacorey Brooks, WR
Height/Weight: 6'3", 185 pounds
Status: Signed with Alabama
1 Thing to Know: Brooks is the 5-star talent in an Alabama class loaded with blue-chip receivers. The Crimson Tide are also bringing in 4-stars JoJo Earle, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary.
32. J.J. McCarthy, QB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 190 pounds
Status: Signed with Michigan
1 Thing to Know: Prior to enrolling at IMG Academy for his senior year, he propelled Nazareth Academy (Illinois) to three straight state championships and one title. He then helped IMG finish 2020 as the MaxPreps National Champion.
31. Barrett Carter, OLB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 220 pounds
Status: Signed with Clemson
1 Thing to Know: Carter could have picked practically any school; his profile lists 57 scholarship offers. Though it's not surprising given his billing, that's a remarkable fact.
Nos. 30-26
30. Smael Mondon, OLB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 220 pounds
Status: Signed with Georgia
1 Thing to Know: Mondon is listed as an outside linebacker but is expected to shift inside at Georgia. He probably won't contribute much in 2021, but Nakobe Dean may declare for the NFL draft, and Channing Tindall will be a senior. Mondon has a great opportunity to hold a sizable role in 2022.
29. Will Shipley, RB
Height/Weight: 5'11", 198 pounds
Status: Signed with Clemson
1 Thing to Know: Travis Etienne leaves a massive hole in the Clemson backfield. Lyn-J Dixon and Chez Mellusi will likely be the primary backs, but Shipley may contribute earlier than anticipated because 2020 5-star Demarkcus Bowman transferred to Florida.
28. Nolan Rucci, OT
Height/Weight: 6'8", 295 pounds
Status: Signed with Wisconsin
1 Thing to Know: Family ties made Rucci's recruitment quite interesting. Both of his parents played sports at Penn State, which is approximately 125 miles from Rucci's high school. But his brother, Hayden, is a tight end at Wisconsin.
27. Jason Marshall, CB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 180 pounds
Status: Signed with Florida
1 Thing to Know: Marshall offers a much-needed boost to the secondary. Last year, Florida ranked 88th in yards allowed per pass attempt, ceding 28 touchdowns with only nine interceptions.
26. Keeshawn Silver, DE
Height/Weight: 6'6", 275 pounds
Status: Signed with North Carolina
1 Thing to Know: After landing cornerback Tony Grimes last year, Mack Brown and the Tar Heels officially have a trend of signing 5-stars. Silver is the fifth-highest-rated commitment in program history, according to 247Sports.
Nos. 25-21
25. Donovan Jackson, OG
Height/Weight: 6'4½", 308 pounds
Status: Signed with Ohio State
1 Thing to Know: Texas is always one of the most talent-rich states, and Ohio State has undoubtedly become a top destination. Jackson gives the Buckeyes a 5-star from Texas for the third straight cycle and fifth overall in the last five years.
24. Sage Ryan, S
Height/Weight: 5'11", 193 pounds
Status: Signed with LSU
1 Thing to Know: It's fair to say Ryan has grown accustomed to winning. In his senior year, Lafayette Christian Academy won a fourth straight state championship.
23. Ga'Quincy McKinstry, CB
Height/Weight: 6'0½", 180 pounds
Status: Signed with Alabama
1 Thing to Know: After winning state titles in football and basketball in high school, McKinstry will continue to play both sports. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said McKinstry has been involved in practice since enrolling, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.
22. Shemar Turner, DE
Height/Weight: 6'3½", 282 pounds
Status: Signed with Texas A&M
1 Thing to Know: Turner is the headliner because of his fifth star, but Texas A&M has a potential star duo inbound on the defensive line. He will join the Aggies alongside Tunmise Adeleye, the third-highest-rated 4-star in the cycle.
21. Ja'Tavion Sanders, ATH
Height/Weight: 6'3½", 235 pounds
Status: Signed with Texas
1 Thing to Know: Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian plans to use Sanders on both offense and defense, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. While his upside is enormous either way, Sanders' value at tight end should win out. He caught 63 passes for 1,156 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior year.
Nos. 20-16
20. Sam Huard, QB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 190 pounds
Status: Signed with Washington
1 Thing to Know: Washington fans are probably sick of hearing it, but Huard has strong family ties. His father Damon and uncle Brock both played quarterback at UW in the 1990s. Though they've since been surpassed, they each ended their career as the school's all-time leading passer.
19. Xavien Sorey, OLB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 214 pounds
Status: Signed with Georgia
1 Thing to Know: Most prospects had revealed their commitment before the early signing period in December, but Sorey waited until then. He picked Georgia over Alabama and Florida, solidifying a top-five class for the Dawgs.
18. Damon Payne, DT
Height/Weight: 6'3½", 297 pounds
Status: Signed with Alabama
1 Thing to Know: Alabama signed 5-star defensive tackle Daron Payne six years ago, so the connection is a popular question. Damon, however, is not related to the NFL standout. He's the highest-rated player from Michigan.
17. Maason Smith, DT
Height/Weight: 6'5", 316 pounds
Status: Signed with LSU
1 Thing to Know: LSU's amazing streak lives on through Smith. For the ninth straight year, the Tigers signed the top-rated prospect from Louisiana. The last No. 1 player to head elsewhere is safety Landon Collins, who memorably chose Alabama despite his mom's LSU fandom in 2012.
16. James Williams, S
Height/Weight: 6'5", 218 pounds
Status: Signed with Miami
1 Thing to Know: Williams took Miami fans on a roller coaster in his recruitment. He committed to the hometown school in March 2018, backed off the pledge in May 2019 and rejoined the class in July 2020, choosing the 'Canes over Georgia.
Nos. 15-11
15. Terrence Lewis, ILB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 200 pounds
Status: Signed with Maryland
1 Thing to Know: Lewis capped a sensational defensive class for Mike Locksley and the Terps. Maryland also signed 4-star linebacker Branden Jennings and 4-star linemen Demeioun Robinson, Taizse Johnson and Tommy Akingbesote.
14. Tristian Leigh, OT
Height/Weight: 6'5", 270 pounds
Status: Signed with Clemson
1 Thing to Know: Not only is Leigh the first 5-star from Virginia to choose Clemson in Dabo Swinney's tenure, but he's also the first top-100 prospect. Previously, the Tigers' highest-rated pledge from Virginia was Clelin Ferrell, the No. 115 player in 2015. While the context of each individual recruitment is important, Clemson edging into the state is an interesting storyline to monitor.
13. Camar Wheaton, RB
Height/Weight: 5'11", 190 pounds
Status: Committed to Alabama
1 Thing to Know: The lone committed 5-star to not sign during the early period, Wheaton chose Alabama over Oklahoma in December. His primary recruiter, Jeff Banks, is now at Texas, but there are no rumors of a last-second flip.
12. Brock Vandagriff, QB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 205 pounds
Status: Signed with Georgia
1 Thing to Know: Vandagriff is set to challenge Stetson Bennett IV and Carson Beck for the backup job. JT Daniels will presumably leave for the NFL after the 2021 season, so the competition to start in 2022 is effectively beginning this spring.
11. Emeka Egbuka, WR
Height/Weight: 6'1", 190 pounds
Status: Signed with Ohio State
1 Thing to Know: It's basically unfair how much talent is in this receiving corps. Chris Olave could've been a first-round NFL draft pick but decided to return alongside 5-stars Garrett Wilson, Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and now Egbuka.
Nos. 10-6
10. Tommy Brockermeyer, OT
Height/Weight: 6'6¼", 283 pounds
Status: Signed with Alabama
1 Thing to Know: Brockermeyer has enrolled early with his brother, and Alabama is hoping they'll share the offensive line in a couple of years. James Brockermeyer, the No. 185 overall prospect, is the top-rated center in the class.
9. Leonard Taylor, DT
Height/Weight: 6'4", 265 pounds
Status: Signed with Miami
1 Thing to Know: Not since 2012 had Miami signed a pair of 5-star players in the same recruiting class. James Williams and Taylor, the highest-ranked defensive tackle of this cycle, can help legitimize Miami as a top destination once again.
8. Dallas Turner, DE
Height/Weight: 6'4", 245 pounds
Status: Signed with Alabama
1 Thing to Know: Turner, who attends powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, is a perfect example of why Williams and Taylor are so important to Miami. Turner is the latest South Florida talent to choose Alabama, joining recent top prospects Jordan Battle, Patrick Surtain II and Jerry Jeudy.
7. TreVeyon Henderson, RB
Height/Weight: 5'11", 195 pounds
Status: Signed with Ohio State
1 Thing to Know: The state of Virginia canceled the 2020 high school season, but Henderson put up comically large numbers as a junior. He rushed for 2,424 yards, caught 18 passes for 283 yards, scored 51 touchdowns and made 48 tackles.
6. Jack Sawyer, DE
Height/Weight: 6'5", 248 pounds
Status: Signed with Ohio State
1 Thing to Know: Although the Buckeyes have plenty of talent at his position, they typically use a deep rotation. Sawyer has an excellent chance to earn a portion of Jonathon Cooper's vacated snaps and be a meaningful contributor in 2021.
Nos. 5-1
5. Amarius Mims, OT
Height/Weight: 6'7", 315 pounds
Status: Signed with Georgia
1 Thing to Know: Mims and 2020 5-star Broderick Jones are the wild cards of UGA's offensive line. Ideally, the Dawgs can move Jamaree Salyer inside. But that may depend on Mims, who enrolled early, or Jones winning the left tackle job.
4. Caleb Williams, QB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 210 pounds
Status: Signed with Oklahoma
1 Thing to Know: Spencer Rattler returns in 2021, but backups Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris both transferred this offseason. Williams should be the second-stringer this year and may start in 2022 if Rattler leaves early for the NFL.
3. JC Latham, OT
Height/Weight: 6'6", 305 pounds
Status: Signed with Alabama
1 Thing to Know: Similar to Mims at Georgia, Latham is an early enrollee who could shake up Alabama's starting five. Evan Neal is a definite first-stringer, but he has positional flexibility if Latham emerges as the best option at left or right tackle.
2. J.T. Tuimoloau, DE
Height/Weight: 6'4½", 277 pounds
Status: Uncommitted
1 Thing to Know: Tuiomoloau is considering Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington, and he might not make a final decision until after signing day. Though a letter of intent is not required, he has until April 1 to sign the paperwork.
1. Korey Foreman, DE
Height/Weight: 6'4", 265 pounds
Status: Signed with USC
1 Thing to Know: Earlier in the process, Foreman broke an amazing streak when he decommitted from Clemson. Before him, Clemson hadn't lost a verbal pledge since December 2016.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research.