5-Star DT Prospect J.T. Tuimoloau Names Ohio State, Alabama Among Finalists

Defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau, who is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports, has narrowed his college choice down to five schools.

The Washington native, who did not plan on signing early and has elected to wait until National Signing Day in February (or later), announced his top five programs on CBS Sports, per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.

In alphabetical order, he announced that his finalists were Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Tuimoloau, who attends Eastside Catholic School in Sammamish, Wash., had announced a top seven that included Oklahoma and Michigan back in October. He also received offers from Florida, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, among others.

Emeka Egbuka, who is ranked the No. 2 player in Washington, was one of 21 players to sign with Ohio State on Wednesday, and the wide receiver told CBS Sports that he is urging Tuimoloau to join him in Columbus.

"You know, you just gotta stay on him heavy," Egbuka said (h/t 247Sports). "I've been calling him, FaceTiming him, since I committed. And you know, we're good friends, so we joke around about it, make it a good time. But I definitely want him to come play for us, and you know, just help the Buckeyes grow."

The 6'4½", 277-pound star was also offered a basketball scholarship by Washington, which was the first program to offer him in football. The Huskies did so when he was just a freshman, according to Nathan Joyce of the Seattle Times.

His 247Sports scouting report notes that Tuimoloau is "powerful, athletic and nimble" who "has the athleticism and ball skills to be a force in coverage" and "figures to be among the elite pass-rushers at the next level."