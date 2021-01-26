Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Cavs Interested in Draft Picks for Veteran Center

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to clear up their logjam in the frontcourt by putting Andre Drummond on the market, according to Jason Dumas of KRON 4 News.

The team is seeking draft capital in return for Drummond and Kevin Love, while the Cavs are already having discussions about dealing JaVale McGee.

Drummond could represent a major boost to a contender as the leading rebounder in the NBA (14.6 boards per game). He is also averaging a career-high 18.7 points per game, as well as 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals.

The 27-year-old came to Cleveland in a 2020 trade that was mostly a salary dump, with the Detroit Pistons receiving John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Henson and Knight played a combined 20 games in Detroit and remain unsigned free agents.

Drummond made $27.1 million during the 2019-20 season and picked up his player option for 2020-21 worth $28.8 million, per Spotrac. Though he still has a high salary, it will be easier for a new team to cover a few months of the contract after a midseason trade before he hits free agency in the offseason.

Teams aren't always looking for true centers who can't shoot in the modern NBA, but Drummond is a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times in his first nine seasons. In 2018-19, he finished 11th in the league with 10.0 win shares.

Meanwhile, a trade could allow Cleveland to add more assets for the rebuild while clearing playing time for recently acquired center Jarrett Allen.