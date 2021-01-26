Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Cavs Interested in Draft Picks for Veteran Center

Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Cavs Interested in Draft Picks for Veteran CenterJanuary 26, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to clear up their logjam in the frontcourt by putting Andre Drummond on the market, according to Jason Dumas of KRON 4 News.
The team is seeking draft capital in return for Drummond and Kevin Love, while the Cavs are already having discussions about dealing JaVale McGee.
Drummond could represent a major boost to a contender as the leading rebounder in the NBA (14.6 boards per game). He is also averaging a career-high 18.7 points per game, as well as 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals.
The 27-year-old came to Cleveland in a 2020 trade that was mostly a salary dump, with the Detroit Pistons receiving John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round draft pick.
Henson and Knight played a combined 20 games in Detroit and remain unsigned free agents.
Drummond made $27.1 million during the 2019-20 season and picked up his player option for 2020-21 worth $28.8 million, per Spotrac. Though he still has a high salary, it will be easier for a new team to cover a few months of the contract after a midseason trade before he hits free agency in the offseason.
Teams aren't always looking for true centers who can't shoot in the modern NBA, but Drummond is a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times in his first nine seasons. In 2018-19, he finished 11th in the league with 10.0 win shares.
Meanwhile, a trade could allow Cleveland to add more assets for the rebuild while clearing playing time for recently acquired center Jarrett Allen.
Hopeless Teams That Should Blow It Up Now 💥
We wouldn't blame these five squads for pushing the red button already 📲