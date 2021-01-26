    Lakers' LeBron James Discusses In-Game Exchange with Cavs Front-Office Member

    January 26, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. Jarrett Allen, left, and Anthony Davis watch. The Lakers own 115-108. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Someone in the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office must not have watched The Last Dance documentary and learned not to give the all-time greats even the slightest bit of motivation.

    After dropping 46 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks during the Los Angeles Lakers' 115-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, LeBron James revealed someone near Cleveland's bench who is "part of the front-office group" was "a little bit too excited about seeing me miss."

    Here's the moment in question:

    That excitement caused something of an exchange as James looked back and very well may have motivated him to turn in a dominant performance down the stretch.

    Cleveland held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but the King hit three triples and a layup, assisted an Anthony Davis dunk and nailed a critical mid-range jumper in the final five minutes to put the victory away.

    One would think a member of the Cavaliers' front office of all teams would know what a motivated LeBron is capable of, but that apparently didn't stop some early excitement before the four-time MVP took over at winning time.

