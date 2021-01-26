Lakers' LeBron James Discusses In-Game Exchange with Cavs Front-Office Member

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Someone in the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office must not have watched The Last Dance documentary and learned not to give the all-time greats even the slightest bit of motivation.

After dropping 46 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks during the Los Angeles Lakers' 115-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, LeBron James revealed someone near Cleveland's bench who is "part of the front-office group" was "a little bit too excited about seeing me miss."

Here's the moment in question:

That excitement caused something of an exchange as James looked back and very well may have motivated him to turn in a dominant performance down the stretch.

Cleveland held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but the King hit three triples and a layup, assisted an Anthony Davis dunk and nailed a critical mid-range jumper in the final five minutes to put the victory away.

One would think a member of the Cavaliers' front office of all teams would know what a motivated LeBron is capable of, but that apparently didn't stop some early excitement before the four-time MVP took over at winning time.