Justin Turner Rumors: Dodgers 'Optimistic' About Signing Star to New Contract

Last week, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers were ready to welcome Justin Turner back after allowing him "a chance to look around" in the free-agent market, and now there's a new development in the 36-year-old's free agency.

Heyman said Monday that the Dodgers "remain optimistic" about their chances to re-sign Turner, who has been with the Dodgers since 2014.

The infielder is coming off a World Series championship season during which he hit .307/.400/.460 through 42 appearances.

