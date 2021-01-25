    Justin Turner Rumors: Dodgers 'Optimistic' About Signing Star to New Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 26, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner after his fly out in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Last week, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers were ready to welcome Justin Turner back after allowing him "a chance to look around" in the free-agent market, and now there's a new development in the 36-year-old's free agency.

    Heyman said Monday that the Dodgers "remain optimistic" about their chances to re-sign Turner, who has been with the Dodgers since 2014. 

    The infielder is coming off a World Series championship season during which he hit .307/.400/.460 through 42 appearances. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Lou Gehrig's Bat from 1938 Could Sell for $1M at Auction

      Lou Gehrig's Bat from 1938 Could Sell for $1M at Auction
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Lou Gehrig's Bat from 1938 Could Sell for $1M at Auction

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Justin Turner Reportedly Has 4 Teams to Choose from

      Justin Turner Reportedly Has 4 Teams to Choose from
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Justin Turner Reportedly Has 4 Teams to Choose from

      Brook Smith
      via Dodgers Nation

      Report: 'Informed Speculation' Has Kris Bryant Most Likely to Land with Mets or Jays

      Report: 'Informed Speculation' Has Kris Bryant Most Likely to Land with Mets or Jays
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: 'Informed Speculation' Has Kris Bryant Most Likely to Land with Mets or Jays

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: MLBPA Nixes Universal DH, More Playoffs

      Report: MLBPA Nixes Universal DH, More Playoffs
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: MLBPA Nixes Universal DH, More Playoffs

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report