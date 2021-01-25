Yankees Legend Lou Gehrig's Bat from 1938 Could Sell for $1M at Auction

Associated Press

In one transaction, a bat belonging to Lou Gehrig could dwarf what the Hall of Famer made during his playing career.

According to TMZ Sports, SCP Auctions is planning to list one of Gehrig's bats and that the final price could hit $1 million. That figure is more than double what the New York Yankees legend earned ($421,400), per Baseball Reference.

Authenticators were unable to nail down exactly when Gehrig used the lumber at the plate but believe he asked for it to be made in September 1938. As a result, the first baseman may have used it in 1939, when he played just eight games before retiring.

Gehrig gave the bat to Earle Combs, who was a member of the Yankees from 1924-35 and subsequently became a coach for the team. His family held onto the piece of baseball history for decades before deciding to auction it off to the highest bidder.