    Yankees Legend Lou Gehrig's Bat from 1938 Could Sell for $1M at Auction

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig at bat in 1935. No other caption information available. (AP Photo)
    Associated Press

    In one transaction, a bat belonging to Lou Gehrig could dwarf what the Hall of Famer made during his playing career. 

    According to TMZ Sports, SCP Auctions is planning to list one of Gehrig's bats and that the final price could hit $1 million. That figure is more than double what the New York Yankees legend earned ($421,400), per Baseball Reference.

    Authenticators were unable to nail down exactly when Gehrig used the lumber at the plate but believe he asked for it to be made in September 1938. As a result, the first baseman may have used it in 1939, when he played just eight games before retiring.

    Gehrig gave the bat to Earle Combs, who was a member of the Yankees from 1924-35 and subsequently became a coach for the team. His family held onto the piece of baseball history for decades before deciding to auction it off to the highest bidder.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Taillon: Trade to Yankees Has 'Kind of Lit a Fire Under Me'

      Taillon: Trade to Yankees Has 'Kind of Lit a Fire Under Me'
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Taillon: Trade to Yankees Has 'Kind of Lit a Fire Under Me'

      North Jersey Media Group
      via North Jersey Media Group

      Lou Gehrig's Bat from 1938 Could Sell for $1M at Auction

      Lou Gehrig's Bat from 1938 Could Sell for $1M at Auction
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Lou Gehrig's Bat from 1938 Could Sell for $1M at Auction

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: 'Informed Speculation' Has Kris Bryant Most Likely to Land with Mets or Jays

      Report: 'Informed Speculation' Has Kris Bryant Most Likely to Land with Mets or Jays
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: 'Informed Speculation' Has Kris Bryant Most Likely to Land with Mets or Jays

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Taillon Excited to Join Yankees, Reunite with Cole

      Taillon Excited to Join Yankees, Reunite with Cole
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Taillon Excited to Join Yankees, Reunite with Cole

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com