Yankees Rumors: Brett Gardner Plans to Play in 2021; NY Is FA's 'Top Choice'

David Dermer/Associated Press

Brett Gardner's time with the New York Yankees may not be over after all.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Yankees are "clearly" Gardner's preferred destination as he explores free agency this winter. The 37-year-old has spent his entire MLB career in the Yankees organization after being selected in the third round of the 2005 draft.

New York declined a $10 million option for the 2021 season to retain Gardner, so it's likely any reunion would result in him taking a pay cut. Gardner hit .223/.354/.392 with five home runs and 15 runs batted in during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. FanGraphs' formula gave Gardner only 0.6 wins above replacement, as he saw his offensive performance take a precipitous drop.

The Yankees have been cautious throughout the offseason, seeking lower-cost deals in order to stay under the competitive balance tax. They signed Corey Kluber and traded for Jamison Tallion to shore up their pitching rotation but could use a left-handed bat to balance their righty-heavy lineup.

Gardner is more of a platoon outfielder at this point in his career, but he's a well-regarded teammate who has been a mainstay in New York. If the Yankees want someone who will be relatively low-cost and fit the bill in case of injury, Gardner should slot in—likely at around half the cost of his original 2021 salary.