Early Free-Agent Contracts the Patriots Must Consider

Stew Milne/Associated Press

After the New England Patriots' 11-year streak of making the playoffs ended in 2020, this could be an offseason of change for the team. The post-Tom Brady era got off to a rocky start for the Pats, but they could potentially put the pieces in place to have better results in 2021.

Not only does New England own the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but it's also going to have a lot of cap space to help it fill the holes on its roster. According to Over the Cap, the Patriots are projected to have $57.3 million of available cap space (assuming a $176 million base salary cap), which will be the fourth most in the NFL.

One of the most important decisions New England will have to make is who its quarterback will be moving forward. Cam Newton wasn't great in his first season with the Pats, and now, he'll again be a free agent. It's possible the Patriots will use their top draft pick on a quarterback, or they could potentially seek out a trade (perhaps with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford or with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson).

New England could also go after a free-agent quarterback, but there may not be many great options, especially if Dak Prescott can work out a deal to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. So, it could end up being better for the Patriots to address other positions through free agency.

Here's a look at several players who the Patriots should consider going after during free agency, which begins March 17 (with the legal tampering period beginning 48 hours earlier on March 15).