Early Free-Agent Contracts the Eagles Must Consider

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

It's time for the start of a new era for the Philadelphia Eagles. After a tough 2020 season in which they went 4-11-1, they fired Doug Pederson and hired former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to be their new head coach.

Now, the Eagles will shift their focus to potential moves they'll want to make this offseason. They own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and they have some holes on their roster that they'll need to fill.

But if Philadelphia is going to be active during free agency (which begins March 17, with the legal tampering period starting 48 hours earlier), it will need to find some ways to clear cap space.

According to Over the Cap, the Eagles are projected to be $53.5 million over the salary cap (assuming a $176 million base cap). Only the New Orleans Saints ($103 million over) are projected to be in a worse financial position.

Still, there will be ways for Philadelphia to get rid of some expensive contracts and clear enough room to pursue some free agents (even if they're not quite the top-tier players on the market).

Here's a look at some names the Eagles should consider going after when free agency arrives, assuming they can find enough ways to clear the cap space to do so.