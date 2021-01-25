Early Free-Agent Contracts the Eagles Must Consider

Early Free-Agent Contracts the Eagles Must ConsiderJanuary 25, 2021
It's time for the start of a new era for the Philadelphia Eagles. After a tough 2020 season in which they went 4-11-1, they fired Doug Pederson and hired former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to be their new head coach.
Now, the Eagles will shift their focus to potential moves they'll want to make this offseason. They own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and they have some holes on their roster that they'll need to fill.
But if Philadelphia is going to be active during free agency (which begins March 17, with the legal tampering period starting 48 hours earlier), it will need to find some ways to clear cap space.
According to Over the Cap, the Eagles are projected to be $53.5 million over the salary cap (assuming a $176 million base cap). Only the New Orleans Saints ($103 million over) are projected to be in a worse financial position.
Still, there will be ways for Philadelphia to get rid of some expensive contracts and clear enough room to pursue some free agents (even if they're not quite the top-tier players on the market).
Here's a look at some names the Eagles should consider going after when free agency arrives, assuming they can find enough ways to clear the cap space to do so.
Curtis Samuel, WR
The Eagles need a reliable wide receiver to add to their offense, which is still in need of playmakers this offseason.
Several top free-agent receivers, such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Allen Robinson II and Kenny Golladay, could end up being out of Philadelphia's price range. But perhaps it could afford to bring in somebody like Curtis Samuel.
After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, the 24-year-old is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. And he is coming off his best season, after setting career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (851) and rushing yards (200) while scoring five total touchdowns in 15 games.
DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery each dealt with injuries in 2020, and both are set to be paid a lot by the Eagles in 2021: $10.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively. But maybe Philadelphia will cut ties with one or both veterans to clear cap space. And if that's the case, the Eagles will need a receiver even more to join a group that includes Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham.
No matter if Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts starts for Philadelphia moving forward, Samuel is the type of dynamic player who could have success with either quarterback, making an impact in both the passing and running games.
Pro Football Focus is projecting Samuel to sign for three years and $25 million. Perhaps that will end up being doable for the Eagles depending on the moves they make ahead of time.
Matt Milano, LB
One of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses is their linebacker corps, which is an area they could address during free agency. Alex Singleton played well in 2020, but some of Philadelphia's other young linebackers underperformed, so it could benefit from bringing in an experienced player to add to the group.
Matt Milano has been a key part of the Buffalo Bills' defense over his first four NFL seasons, and he could boost the Eagles' unit if they decide to pursue him. He has had 45 tackles, a career-high 3.5 sacks and an interception in 10 games for the Bills this season.
After being drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round in 2017, the 26-year-old has played 54 games and made 38 starts in his NFL career. So, he's likely to draw some interest on the free-agent market, especially considering he may keep getting better over the next few years.
Even if the Eagles have interest in Milano, whether they could sign him may come down to their financial situation. Pro Football Focus is projecting him to sign for four years and $45 million. Is that something Philadelphia will be able to afford? Time will tell.
But the Eagles could use a boost to their defensive front seven, and Milano would likely provide that immediately in 2021.
Mackensie Alexander, CB
The Eagles may have Darius Slay, but they're going to need to add some cornerbacks to help fill out their secondary. It wasn't a great unit for Philadelphia in 2020, and now Nickell Robey-Coleman is hitting free agency, the need at the position is even greater.
It could make sense for the Eagles to add a young cornerback in the draft, potentially even with the No. 6 pick. A talented prospect, such as Alabama's Patrick Surtain II or Ohio State's Shaun Wade, could provide a boost not only in 2021 but also for numerous years to come.
But Philadelphia may want to add a solid, affordable cornerback in free agency, and Mackensie Alexander could be a player worth pursuing. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, he signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals for 2020 and had a career-high 47 tackles and an interception in 13 games, making 10 starts.
Projected by Pro Football Focus to sign for two years and $6 million, the 27-year-old should be in the Eagles' price range after they clear cap space. And while he may not be a top cornerback, he could provide solid play and be a valuable addition on a short-term contract.
Maybe Philadelphia will consider bringing back Robey-Coleman or signing another free agent (such as K'Waun Williams or Bashaud Breeland) instead. But it needs to add to its secondary in the form of a cornerback or two this offseason.