    Kyle Lowry Ruled Out for Raptors vs. Grizzlies After Suffering Back Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of his team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a back spasm.

    Lowry played just eight minutes Monday before exiting, with four points and an assist.

    This season hasn't gone according to plan for the Raptors. They started the year 2-8 before righting the ship a bit.

    Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Toronto (10-13) re-signed Fred VanVleet but lost Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol to free agency. Pascal Siakam missed the first game of the season for disciplinary reasons and has thus far failed to live up to his status as a max-contract player.

    A toe infection limited the 34-year-old earlier in the year. Otherwise, the 6'0" point guard has largely continued to stabilize Toronto on the court. Through 20 games, the six-time All-Star is averaging 17.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field.

    The Raptors can trust VanVleet to run the offense in Lowry's absence, and he's likely the long-term option at point guard since the former Villanova product is an unrestricted free agent this summer. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Quick Reaction: Raptors 128, Grizzlies 113

      Quick Reaction: Raptors 128, Grizzlies 113
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      Quick Reaction: Raptors 128, Grizzlies 113

      Nick Tutssel
      via Raptors Republic

      ‘I’m Blessed.’ Valanciunas Trade a Win-Win for Raptors, Grizzlies

      ‘I’m Blessed.’ Valanciunas Trade a Win-Win for Raptors, Grizzlies
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      ‘I’m Blessed.’ Valanciunas Trade a Win-Win for Raptors, Grizzlies

      Doug Smith
      via thestar.com

      Report: Some Within Raptors Believe Toronto Should Trade Lowry

      Report: Some Within Raptors Believe Toronto Should Trade Lowry
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      Report: Some Within Raptors Believe Toronto Should Trade Lowry

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job

      Bill Bayno has left the organization, citing mental health issues after the loss of both his parents (Woj)

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report