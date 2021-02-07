Report: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Expected to Undergo Toe Surgery After Super Bowl

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' toe injury is expected to require surgery after the Super Bowl.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 2018 MVP "is expected to see a foot specialist and will likely have surgery to repair his ailing toe."

Mahomes suffered the injury during Kansas City's 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round. He was able to play through it before leaving the game in the third quarter with a concussion.

"It's amazing how good he's looked considering the issue," one source told Rapoport.

Mahomes showed no lingering effects of the injury in the Chiefs' 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. He finished 29-of-38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Backup Chad Henne took over against Cleveland and made enough plays to help the Chiefs escape with a win. The 35-year-old veteran also threw two touchdown passes in a Week 17 start.

Despite Mahomes' injury, it doesn't appear as if it will impact his ability to play Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. as the Chiefs look to win their second straight Super Bowl. He was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.