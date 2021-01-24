Lakers' LeBron James Discusses Kobe Bryant, Game Preparation After Win vs. Bulls

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Saturday after leading 63-33 at halftime.

After the game, James spoke about a number of topics, ranging from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to his game preparation methods.

Tuesday will mark one year since Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The Lakers have ended huddles with "One, two, three, Mamba!" in honor of Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname. James spoke about that in addition to Bryant's legendary status on Saturday, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll.

"As devastating and tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved, and still is, time heals all," James said. "There's a lot of things that die in this world, but legends never die, and he was one of those. It's all about representing that."

James also noted that he prefers not to think back to the tragedy and moments afterward:

Bryant won five NBA titles with the Lakers during a 20-year NBA career that included 18 All-Star Game appearances and the 2007-08 NBA MVP award as well.

James is continuing Bryant's Laker legacy of success, winning his first ring in purple and gold last year and appearing well on the way to back-to-back titles this season.

The 13-4 Lakers currently own the NBA's best record and have won 11 of their last 13 games. A fantastic defensive performance capped the latest win, and Bulls rookie forward Patrick Williams even said James was calling out Chicago's plays.

That knowledge comes via James' pregame preparation, which he discussed with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell postgame, per Faigen:

That prep undoubtedly helped the Lakers hold the Bulls to just 16 first-quarter points before allowing just 17 in the second quarter.

The Lakers will now visit James' old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday.