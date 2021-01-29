    Kevin Durant out for Nets vs. Thunder Because of Achilles Surgery Recovery

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 29, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scores in overtime of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play against his former team when the Nets face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Friday night.

    The Nets announced that KD will sit out as part of his continued recovery from the surgery he underwent to repair a torn Achilles after the 2019 NBA Finals.

    Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing, but Friday's absence is a case of limiting his workload, and it will likely continue to be something the Nets do throughout the campaign.

    Few players in the NBA are as irreplaceable as Durant, whose scoring ability, defensive intensity and court vision make him one of the top athletes in the league.

    Even with Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the roster, the 32-year-old creates more mismatches and allows head coach Steve Nash to alter the offense in ways the other two Big 3 members cannot. 

    Through 15 games this season, Durant is averaging 30.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.

    Making up for those numbers won't be easy. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Durant last missed time on Jan. 22 when the Nets rested him in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nash decided to use Bruce Brown in the starting lineup, with the shooting guard recording eight points and three rebounds in 23 minutes. 

    Brown is likely to see his playing time increase again with Durant sidelined. Landry Shamet, Jeff Green and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot can all expect their usage to tick up as well.

    Related

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason

      Wolves star says he was hospitalized after being hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles during the offseason

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades to Help NBA Contenders 🤝

      @GregSwartz has one piece to help NBA's top teams fix their biggest weakness 📲

      Trades to Help NBA Contenders 🤝
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Trades to Help NBA Contenders 🤝

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report