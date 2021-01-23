MLB Trade Rumors: Jameson Taillon Likely to Be Next Pirates Player Moved

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

As the Pittsburgh Pirates continue their quest to shed payroll, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon appears to be the next player who will be traded.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Adam Berry, Taillon "will be the next Pirates player to be traded—possibly in the next day or two."

Rumblings about a Taillon trade come after the Pirates sent Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres as part of a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh received Hudson Head, David Bednar, Omar Cruz, Drake Fellows and Endy Rodriguez in that deal.

Taillon will earn $2.25 million in 2021 and has one more year of arbitration remaining in 2022. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched since May 1, 2019 because of a forearm injury. He underwent Tommy John surgery three months later, causing him to miss all of last season.

Injuries have played a significant role in Taillon's professional career. He previously had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in April 2014 while pitching in the minor leagues.

When Taillon has been healthy, he's been an effective starter with a 3.67 ERA in 82 career starts. The right-hander had a breakout season in 2018 with a 3.20 ERA, 179 strikeouts and two complete games in 32 starts.