Ranking the Top 50 Early CFB Recruiting Signees

0 of 26

Credit: 247Sports

Many of the top names in college football's 2021 recruiting cycle came off the board in the early signing period. Wednesday's national signing day will put the cap on a recruiting year in which programs couldn't host players on official visits, much of the relationship-building was done over Zoom or Skype and there were plenty of flips.

Still, the usual suspects are toward the top of the recruiting rankings. Pretty much all of them were bolstered by having the vast portion of their classes signed in December's early period.

These days, that's becoming the norm for the most part in recruiting.

B/R previously ranked the top 25 offensive and defensive players in the 2021 class. This list merges those but adds others, since it's focused on players who have already signed a national letter of intent.

With the overwhelming majority of the nation's top players signed, sealed and delivered to their schools of choice, take a look at this year's top early signees who made things official in December.