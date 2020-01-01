5-Star QB Prospect Brock Vandagriff Decommits from Oklahoma

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2020

Source: 247Sports

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff is back on the recruiting trail after announcing he was decommitting from Oklahoma. 

Vandagriff explained his decision on Twitter:

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Vandagriff is a 5-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

